Battaash bids to thrill Goodwood again as Charlie Hills sprint star bids for piece of history

Spectators are back in force on the Sussex Downs this week, though, and Battaash will be trying to regain the winning thread on Friday – after having to settle for fourth in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot on his return.

The seven-year-old secured his place in Goodwood history when winning his fourth edition of the Group Two sprint last summer, although only a handful of people witnessed his triumph because coronavirus restrictions meant there were no racegoers on course.

Despite that two-and-a-half-length defeat, Angus Gold, racing manager for owners Shadwell Estate, was more than satisfied with Battaash’s effort after a setback during the winter had delayed his return to trainer Charlie Hills’ care.

Gold said: “It was well documented that he hadn’t been back in training long before Ascot, so it didn’t surprise me that he needed it. I actually thought he ran particularly well, considering.

“He showed us all his old dash was still there – he seemed very happy to be back at the races, behaved himself well, so there were a lot of positives to take out of it. They went very, very hard – he sat just behind them, came through to take it up and just blew up and got tired.

“Hopefully he has come on from that. It’s an obvious fact he’s not getting any younger and at some stage he will start to slow down, but hopefully not yet.”

Battaash is a four-time Group One winner and was unbeaten in three outings last term, rounding off with a length victory in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York before a possible Breeders’ Cup challenge was ruled out.

The Dark Angel gelding has also been placed multiple times at the highest level in a career which began with a Bath novice win as a juvenile back in 2016.

However, Gold admits it will be a “special” moment if Battaash can further add to his Goodwood laurels – particularly with a crowd in attendance.

Last season also saw Stradivarius win a third Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, while Enable became the first triple victor in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes – other notable achievements which were largely witnessed on TV rather than in person.

Gold added: “It would be special for everyone – it doesn’t happen very often. It would be very special if he could pull it off. It’s already pretty remarkable, four years in a row – so if he can do one more, that would be even better obviously.

“It’s great for racing – him, Stradivarius and Enable last year. We were blessed last year, and sadly no one could witness it, so let’s hope we can make up for it this year.”