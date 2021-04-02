Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Battaash motors home at York

Battaash a doubt for Royal Ascot after sustaining a small fracture

By Sporting Life
17:53 · FRI April 02, 2021

Champion sprinter Battaash is not certain to make Royal Ascot after suffering an injury while wintering at Shadwell Stud.

The seven-year-old sustained a small fracture which has set him back a month and put in doubt his attempt at repeating last year’s victory in the King’s Stand Stakes.

However, he is back cantering and it is hoped he will go back into training with Charlie Hills in a couple of weeks’ time.

“He just had a tiny little fracture in a joint during the winter and we’ve had to give him plenty of time off. He’s had a pin put in it,” said Angus Gold, Shadwell’s racing manager.

“He’s been back cantering for five weeks now and he seems fine at the moment and we will give him two more weeks cantering there and then, all being well, he will go back into training at that stage.

“Obviously the horse’s welfare is our main concern.

“He’ll be a month later going into training than normal, but (the late) Sheikh Hamdan did say to try him again as long as he was sound.

“Because he is going back in later than normal, it’s not guaranteed he’ll get to Royal Ascot. Hopefully he will, but we will see how he goes when he gets back in. He’s seven years old and we need to make sure he’s in one piece.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content