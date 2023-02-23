Barry Connell has seen his yellow and blue silks carried to Cheltenham Festival glory before but should either Marine Nationale or Good Land win in the Cotswolds next month it will be extra special.

Martello Tower was trained by Mags Mullins when winning the Albert Bartlett in 2015, while Pedrobob was prepared by Tony Mullins to win the County Hurdle in 2007. Now, of course, Connell is training his horses himself – and making great waves whilst doing it. He has had two runners in Grade One races this season and won them both. Marine Nationale overcame a mistake at the last to win the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse, while Good Land oozed class in winning the Nathaniel Lacy at the Dublin Racing Festival. Both horses are now leading contenders to strike Festival gold, with Marine Nationale in line for the curtain-raising Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and Good Land bound for the Ballymore.