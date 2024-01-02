Barry Connell maps out Cheltenham Festival route for Marine Nationale

The gelding was flawless in bumpers and over hurdles, winning two National Hunt Flat starts before taking three successive novice hurdle races last season.

The latter two of those performances were at Grade One level, firstly in the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse and then the Supreme at the Cheltenham Festival, where he was a superb winner ahead of Facile Vega.

His chasing debut came in a beginners’ contest at Leopardstown on December 27, where he was steered by Michael O’Sullivan to a foot-perfect eight-and-a-half-length win.

The Irish Arkle, the Arkle and then the Punchestown Festival is the route drawn out for him and Connell reports the bay to be faring well as he moves towards his next engagement.

“We couldn’t be happier with the way he’s come out of the race,” the trainer said.

“He jumped great, never made a mistake and he seems to be in great nick.

“He’s had a couple of quiet days, he’ll start back riding out tomorrow and we’ll be building up to the Irish Arkle at the Dublin Racing Festival.

“From next weekend it’s only three weekends away, so it won’t be long at all coming around.

“The spin he had at Christmas should leave him spot on, it’s the exact same course and distance and the ground will hopefully be a bit drier, but he has proven he can run on any ground.

“We wouldn’t want to see him on bottomless but he’s probably a bit more ground versatile than we thought.

“He’s in a good place, he’s happy and we’re looking forward to him hopefully doing the same in Dublin and after that we’ll be on to the Arkle.”