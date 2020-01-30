Review of the action from Thursday's meeting at Meydan

Barney Roy made an encouraging start to what could be a highly-profitable campaign when leading home four Godolphin-owned runners in the Group Two Al Rashidiya at Meydan on Thursday.

The talented six-year-old was understandably keen early on in his first race since Royal Ascot in June - but his class prevailed as he asserted over a furlong out to pull away from last year's winner Dream Castle.

Barney Roy crossed the line two and a quarter lengths to the good in the hands of William Buick, with Mountain Hunter in third place and Loxley fourth to complete the rout for Godolphin.

Connections are looking forward to the rest of the Dubai Carnival, with the Jebel Hatta and then the Dubai Turf on World Cup night being the objectives for Barney Roy.

A Group One winner as a three-year-old, he returned to the track last season after an unsuccessful stint at stud in 2018 and won one of his three starts.

Appleby said: "He's a very lightly-framed horse, so we don't do much with him. He was fresh in the paddock and for the first half of the race, but once he got into it, I was always hopeful his class would prevail and that is what we've seen at the end.

"That will hopefully take the freshness out of him now and hopefully we can work backward from the Jebel Hatta (on Super Saturday, March 7). All being well, it's one step at a time.