Jeremys Flame caused an upset in the Barberstown Castle Poplar Square Chase which saw both Coeur Sublime and Gentleman De Mee depart at the final fence at Naas.

The Grade Three race was supposed to be a stepping stone to the Tingle Creek for Willie Mullins’ 4/7 favourite Gentleman De Mee. He was last seen beating Arkle winner Edwardstone in fine style at the Grand National meeting, his third win in succession. With 12lb in hand on official ratings it might have been expected to be something of a victory parade for the market leader, but turning into the straight Mark Walsh was showing signs all was not going to plan. Rachael Blackmore cruised up on Coeur Sublime and looked to have matters in hand approaching the last, as Gavin Cromwell’s Jeremys Flame also went by the favourite.

