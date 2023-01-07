The Timeform and Sporting Life racing experts with their best bets for this Saturday's action.

David Johnson - POETIC FORCE (1.10 Lingfield)

The New Year has certainly seen an upturn in the fortunes of the Tony Carroll string and that augurs well for the chances of Poetic Force in the 1.10 at Lingfield. He’s comfortably the oldest in the field but his efforts at Wolverhampton before Christmas confirm that he’s no back number just yet, beaten just a short-head and nose when third in November and he’s been better than the result on both starts since, particularly poorly placed off a crawl last time. With Broxi likely to go forward and a couple of others in there to ensure he doesn’t have it all his own way, Mollie Phillips can hopefully deliver Poetic Force with the fast and late finish down the outer that so often pays dividends at this track. Free Solo and Broxi deserve to be the first two in the market, but I’d have this horse as third choice and not that far behind them.

David Ord - GREY DIAMOND (1.50 Sandown)

There was an awful lot to like about Grey Diamond's reappearance third at Cheltenham in November and he makes plenty of appeal back at the scene of his previous win over fences. Sam Thomas' charge looked the big threat to Amarillo Sky going to the last on his first start for ten months but weakened into third behind Fugitif. He should come on for the run and with the first two having been wide-margin winners since, a two pounds rise looks very fair.

Matt Brocklebank - GENTLEMAN DE MAI (1.58 Newcastle)

Rose Dobbin has had a couple of winners over the last fortnight and sends out two runners with chances at Newcastle this Saturday. Slanelough is the veteran of the party but still merits respect in the handicap chase over two and a half miles at 1.23, though a better bet is stablemate Gentleman De Mai in the next race on the card (1.58). Second to the high-class Journey With Me in an Irish point in 2020, he’s been sparingly raced since but looks to have started handicap life on a very good mark and can defy a 3lb rise for his staying-on Ayr third over this longer trip. The penny was only beginning to drop close home in Scotland last time, which was a clear step up on his comeback fifth at Kelso, and there’s every reason to believe he’s going to relish this thorough test of stamina on what could be quite demanding ground.

Kieren Clarke - GENTLEMAN DE MAI (1.58 Newcastle)

Few horses have caught the eye as much as Gentleman De Mai this season. The lightly-raced seven-year-old has finished to good effect on both starts, shaping as though he will relish the step up to 3m and, with his Ayr third franked by the front pair since, he looks capable of defying a BHA mark of 106 with improvement to come.

Ben Linfoot - OBSIDIAN KNIGHT (2.20 Lingfield)

Over at Lingfield I’m keen to side with Terry Kent’s Obsidian Knight in the BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Handicap over 1m4f at 2.20. This horse has really clicked into gear the last few months and he’s at his best on Lingfield’s polytrack where he won over 10 furlongs at the end of October. Remarkably, he’s only 2lb higher in the weights now, and that’s despite running really well in defeat twice at Wolverhampton where two steadily-run races have undone him. Indeed, last time out he was badly positioned as they quickened off the turn for home, but on sectionals he was the quickest horse in the race in each of the last three furlongs and can be rated unlucky. It would be no surprise to see him bounding down the home straight to winning effect and prices around 7/2 looks very fair indeed.

Andrew McLaren - ARCTIC BRESIL (2.25 Sandown)

Irish raider Arctic Bresil was an expensive recruit from the point-to-point ranks and the way he quickened clear on his rules debut last time marked him out as a potential top-notcher. He’s bred to stay further so it was encouraging to see the turn of foot he showed in a what was a slowly run race and he’s open to any amount of improvement, especially as his jumping sharpens up. He won’t mind any of the forecast rain and a more truly run race should see him in an even better light. He can stake his claim for one of the Grade 1 novice hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival with an impressive performance here.

Phil Turner - CHIRICO VALLIS (3.00 Sandown)