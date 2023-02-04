The Timeform and Sporting Life racing experts with their best bets for this Saturday's action.

David Ord – HALO DES OBEAUX (1.28 Musselburgh)

This is a trappy heat but HALO DES OBEAUX ran well when second to Tea For Free at Newbury on New Year’s Eve and has been dropped a pound since. He looks competitively handicapped, will soon be winning races over fences and with the Paul Nicholls team going well, gets the vote.

Andrew McLaren - BEAR GHYLLS (1.28 Musselburgh)

BEAR GHYLLS was good enough over hurdles to be sent off at 15/2 in Bob Olinger’s Ballymore and he acquitted himself well there to finish fourth, just half a length behind Bravemansgame. He missed the following season due to injury but returned with a cracking effort on his chasing debut at Carlisle where he shaped much better than the bare result in third and had smart chasers Minella Drama and Corach Rambler in behind. He disappointed last time but probably just found the race coming too soon after his highly encouraging comeback run and given a nice break since, he could outclass these. Ben Linfoot - RED ROOKIE (1.45 Sandown)

It’s one of the lower-key Saturdays in England but there are some cracking handicaps to get stuck into and the Chepstow race that the upwardly-mobile Fugitif hacked up in on December 27 could be well advertised at Sandown. Fugitif ran well in second again last week at Cheltenham and Chepstow fourth Phoenix Way stayed on for a good fourth on the same card, so it looks form to keep a close eye on.

RED ROOKIE was fifth at Chepstow over a trip too far on his seasonal reappearance, but he shaped well with a return to two miles in mind and the handicapper has dropped him a few pounds to a tantalising 138. This horse looked better than that when he easily beat subsequent winners Galice Macalo and Calico at Hereford as a novice and since then he’s only run in an Arkle and that Chepstow race He won his novice hurdle at Sandown and he can be towed into this nicely by front-running pair Éclair D’Ainay and Kiltealy Briggs. Matt Brocklebank – DOYEN BREED (2.03 Musselburgh)

I’m looking forward to seeing DOYEN BREED who I thought might have been teed up for last weekend’s Sky Bet Chase but he wasn’t declared in the end and connections will presumably be a bit happier with the ground conditions up here anyway ahead of the bet365 Edinburgh National Handicap Chase. Doyen Breed has some strong novice chase form from last season, particularly his seconds to Threeunderthrufive and Does He Know in the Hampton at Warwick and the Reynoldstown at Ascot this time last year. He fell on his final start last term at Ayr but is usually a decent jumper and should strip fitter for the hurdling comeback run at the end of December, his first outing after undergoing a breathing operation. With the cheekpieces back on and a bit more rain in the forecast, he looks a cracking bet.

Phil Turner - GERRI COLOMBE (2.20 Sandown)

You hardly need a jewellers’ eyepiece to unearth the unbeaten GERRI COLOMBE as a likely winner this weekend, but his superiority on form means odds of around 5/4 still make appeal for the Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase. The balance of power within the novice chase ranks has long rested on the other side of the Irish Sea and it’s easy to see why Gordon Elliott has opted to send over Gerri Colombe to Sandown instead of keeping him on home soil to tackle the Willie Mullins battalion at this weekend’s Dublin Racing Festival. The likes of Thunder Rock and Balco Coastal both have something to recommend them here, but the suspicion is that Gerri Colombe is simply a cut above them and has already seen off sterner opposition when winning the Grade 1 Faugheen Novices’ Chase at Limerick on Boxing Day. All in all, career win number eight looks on the cards. Graeme North SUMMERGHAND (2.26 Lingfield)

A few horses caught my eye at Lingfield, but I’ll stick with Summerghand in the feature race on the card, the listed Kachy Stakes over six furlongs at 2.26. At the time of writing Summerghand is second choice in the market behind Annaf, a horse I tipped in this column three weeks ago, but though he has to concede 3lb and race fitness I’m not sure he has much if anything at all to find. Both horses have won handicaps off marks in the low 100s in their last three runs, but there’s a big difference between winning a competitive twenty-four runner Ayr Gold Cup as Summerghand did than getting the better of a small field of exposed all-weather handicappers in mid-winter and both Summerghand’s subsequent runs - second behind Rohaan in the G3 Bengough Stakes and a win in this grade over C&D – suggest to me that so long as Summerghand is ready to go, Annaf will have to up his game a notch.

David Johnson – BANBRIDGE (2.30 Leopardstown)

The Irish Arkle is shaping up into the race of the season so far in my opinion and while it will be difficult to lower the colours of Willie Mullins given he saddles five of the eight runners, I think Joseph O’Brien’s BANBRIDGE is a good bet to come out on top. He obviously wouldn’t be the best of these over hurdles, but I’d be happy to argue that the form of his Grade 2 novice win at Cheltenham is the strongest piece of form any of these can muster over fences. He was unsuited by combination of testing ground and two and a half miles behind Mighty Potter in the Drinmore and a well-run race at this trip on drying ground looks likely to bring out the best in him. For all their undoubted potential, it’s possible to crab the form of the highly-regarded Mullins trio, Appreciate It rather allowed his own way in front for his two chase wins, while Dysart Dynamo’s blowout at the spring festivals is a concern stepping back up in grade and El Fabiolo took a few too many chances at his fences at Fairyhouse. Billy Nash - FINAL ORDERS (4.10 Leopardstown)

The one that I keep coming around to on what looks a cracking card at Leopardstown is FINAL ORDERS in the handicap chase. The handicapper has put him up a total of 20 lb for his last two wins, but connections must feel that there is still some juice in his new mark as he is eligible for novice events over fences and would be able to run from a significantly lower mark over hurdles. He won with a bit to spare here last time and this doesn't look a particularly deep race. Fils d'Oudairies looks the main danger but seems better over further, Get My Drift will need to jump a bit more fluently than in his maiden chases and the ground is unlikely to be soft enough for Rebel Gold. The drying ground won't hold any fears for Final Orders, however, and this sound jumper should prove hard to pass once again.