Racing tips: Free preview & best bets for Sunday March 7

SEDGEFIELD : 1.50 Dargiannini, 2.20 WHO’S IN THE BOX (NAP), 2.55 Tomorrow’s Angel, 3.25 Mr Muldoon, 3.55 The Some Dance Kid, 4.30 Unai, 5.00 Cilluirid.

Who’s In The Box is in position to score in the Paxtons Record Market Share For Case IH Handicap Chase at Sedgefield.

Nick Kent’s consistent seven-year-old has not been out of the first two in four attempts since being sent chasing this season.

Who’s In The Box, an Irish point-to-point winner two years ago, largely performed with credit when hooded during his first British campaign over hurdles – and then outran big odds on his chasing debut when he returned at Southwell and was beaten just three-quarters of a length in November.

He broke his duck over fences with a very game effort to win the Lincolnshire National at Market Rasen late last year, interrupting the runner-up’s sequence of victories.

Who’s In The Box had to settle for second again, back down in trip at Catterick last month, but ran well enough to suggest he can return to winning ways from just 2lb higher over this slightly longer distance on forecast better ground.

Mr Muldoon can make a second successful visit to the County Durham venue with victory in the Paxtons Great Deals For Genuine Kverneland Handicap Chase.

Bought out of Joseph O’Shea’s yard in 2019, the eight-year-old has proved an excellent recruit for shrewd trainer Dr Richard Newland.

Mr Muldoon won three of his five starts over hurdles last season – and defied a 10-month absence to make a winning debut over fences at Sedgefield in October.

Favourite backers had their fingers burnt when he could finish only fourth at Ascot the following month, but he was far from disgraced in being beaten six and a half lengths.

He has less on his plate this weekend and is expected to make the most of the opportunity.

At Huntingdon, Onemorefortheroad can sponsor the celebrations after the Thank You Fairfax Saddles Handicap Hurdle.

Neil King’s decent novice sat out the excesses of the mid-winter mud and renews his winning association with Bryony Frost after a break of more than three months.

Frost was on board when Onemorefortheroad took a decent autumn bumper at Newton Abbot from a subsequent two-time Listed winner.

He was then a beaten favourite in third behind another useful rival over hurdles at Taunton – and after finishing in the same position in similar company under Tom Bellamy at Doncaster, Onemorefortheroad makes his handicap debut on what could well be a favourable rating.

Quest For Life is expected to complete his hat-trick in the John Bigg “Oxo” Handicap Chase.

While the nine-year-old has a consistent profile overall, he has largely found victories hard to come by.

That is until this season, when he has really grasped the nettle after being off the track for a year and a half.

Mark Walford’s inmate was a 40-1 winner on his return from the mammoth absence at Musselburgh in January – and proved that was no fluke when bolting up in a jumpers’ bumper at Newcastle last month.

A mark of 121 on his return to fences certainly looks workable judged on those efforts.