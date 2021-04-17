Jockeys' Championship: Harry Skelton goes seven clear with Bangor double

Harry Skelton opened up a potentially decisive lead of six over Brian Hughes in the jockeys' title race courtesy of a Bangor double.
Hot on the heels of two winners at Ayr on Friday, he partnered Dan Gun (13/8 favourite) and Dog Of War (3/1) to victory, both trained by his brother Dan.
He was expected to complete a treble in the Horseradish Maiden Hurdle but 1/4 favourite Interconnected fell at the last when facing a real battle with eventual winner Aviewtothesea (28/1).
Hughes was unable to respond, frustratingly riding three seconds on the card.
The pair move on to Ayr on Sunday for Coral Scottish Grand National day but Skelton looks to hold the stronger book of rides including Allmankind and King D'Argent.
Dan Skelton said: "You can't think it's over because Brian is definitely going to have more winners before the end of the season. There's no time to take the foot off the gas.
"It's a great position for Harry to be in. Every jockey who walks into the weighing room for the first time hopes to be in the position one day to be challenging to become champion jockey and Harry is.
"I've always though the final week will have a big say and I still think it will. Perth will play a huge part."