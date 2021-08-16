Richard Bandey’s Diesel D’Allier is Cheltenham-bound again after a fine cross-country chase run for new connections at the November meeting.

The eight-year-old produced a superb round of jumping and looked the winner when clearing the last, but Martin Keighley’s Back On The Lash and Philip Rothwell’s Singing Banjo collared him on the run to the line to leave him third of 13 runners. The grey won the same race in 2019 when trained in France by Emmanuel Clayeux, after which he returned to the track later in the same season to finish fourth behind fellow French runner Easysland in the Festival version of the race. “It was a great run for his first time out. I was a bit worried that he might need it a little and I was worried about the ground,” Bandey said.

"You know what they say about when Denman eyeballs you" - Daryl Jacob on Diamond Harry's Hennessy