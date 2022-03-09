“There are a few other options we will chuck in the mix and have a good think about it and work out where we go. That was back to one of his best four career runs. He’s still got a bit of fire in his belly. We’ll just keep him happy and keep him sweet.”

“There’s the three-mile handicap chase at Aintree on National day, there’s the bet365 at Sandown and we’re even looking at the Scottish National.

“On the back of that we are scratching our heads because we’ve got to think about the right options to go for,” said Bandey.

It was his first start since owners Wendy and Michael Hezel moved him from Colin Tizzard’s stable in a bid to revitalise him after he had lost his way. The switch looks to have done the trick as Mister Malarky produced his best ever effort in over a year.

The nine-year-old showed he still retained plenty of ability and enthusiasm when second in the Grimthorpe Chase.

Bandey praised jockey Harry Bannister for getting the best out of the horse at Doncaster.

“I was a little bit concerned after the first two or three fences, but all credit has to go to Harry Bannister in getting him out and wide and getting him travelling again and jollying him along,” said the Hampshire handler.

“When he came past the stands, he pricked his ears again and kept him wide and got him rolling, got him to the front and he ran a blinding race. There’s still plenty of ability left in him.”

Bandey has a pressing engagement next week when Diesel D’Allier takes on Tiger Roll and company in the Glenfarclas Chase at Cheltenham.

He took the grey for a spin round the cross country course on Wednesday and was happy with the workout.

“He had a little school round some of the fences at Cheltenham. He went well under Harry Bannister, so we’re looking forward to next week,” Bandey went on.

“He enjoyed it. He was brilliant and he absolutely winged the last fence they jumped, so I was very happy indeed with him.

“The ground was actually soft there today. The form of last few runs says he wants good to soft or that his best runs have been on better ground, but it certainly won’t hinder us. It might hinder others more. I’m looking forward to it.”

Diesel D’Allier has won and finished third over the course since joining Bandey and he was fourth in the race in 2020 when trained in France by Emmanuel Clayeux. He is around 14/1 for this year’s renewal.

