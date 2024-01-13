Banbridge 5/1 for Ryanair after winning Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase

Tipped at 20/1 for the Cheltenham showpiece by our Punting Pointers duo this week, Joseph O’Brien’s charge was sent off at 3/1 on Saturday and tracked the freewheeling Pic D’Orhy into the home straight.

He found that rival hard to pass but was more fluent over the last, landed running, and that was the key as JJ Slevin drove him out to a length-and-three-quarters success.

Edwardstone, the 5/2 joint-favourite alongside the runner-up, was far too keen through the race and weakened to finish last of four on his first try at two-and-a-half miles.

Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair all go 5/1 from 10s about Banbridge for the Ryanair.