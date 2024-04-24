Ballysax scorer Dallas Star added to Derby field at Epsom

Adrian Murray’s impressive Ballysax Stakes winner Dallas Star has been given the option of lining up in the Betfred Derby having been added to the Epsom Classic at Wednesday’s second entry stage.
The son of Cloth Of Stars won one of his five starts for Dominic Ffrench Davis last season, acquitting himself well when upped to Group company in the Zetland Stakes at the end of the year.
However, he took his form to a new level when reappearing for his new training team in Leopardstown’s early-season Derby trial, springing a 50-1 shock in the hands of Seamie Heffernan and handing some well-regarded colts a convincing beating.
He already holds an entry for the Curragh’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, but is now also in the picture for the Epsom equivalent after connections paid the £12,000 to add the Amo Racing-owned three-year-old to the line-up.
“It’s unbelievable and the last day he was very good and has to deserve his chance for going at something like the Derby, so it’s an exciting time,” said Murray.
“He’s done very well since his race and we’re very, very happy with him, he’s progressing nicely.
“I don’t know if he will run again before the Derby and I’ll have a chat with Kia (Joorabchian, owner) and Robson (Aguiar) and see what they think. Kia is the owner at the end of the day and the main thing is we have him in the Derby, that’s his main target.
“We did have him in the German Derby, but we took him out of that. So he’s going to be going for the English and Irish Derbies now, all being well. He’s all class and a lovely horse.”
Charlie Appleby’s Hidden Law was also added to the Derby picture following a taking victory at Newbury on Saturday, while 69 remain in the race with 22 trained in Ireland and Andre Fabre’s Roadshow the sole French-trained possible.
Five departed the scene on Wednesday with Paddy Twomey’s Deepone and Aidan O’Brien’s Navy Seal taken out, along with internationally-trained trio Alrazeen, Common Defense and Justin Milano.
Bucanero Fuerte will be campaigned as a sprinter in the early part of the season, with connections foregoing a shot at the Qipco 2000 Guineas in favour of heading to Royal Ascot Trials day next Wednesday.
Adrian Murray’s son of Wootton Bassett was a high-class juvenile last term, winning three of his five starts and giving owners Amo Racing a first Group One success when blitzing the field in the Phoenix Stakes.
He was somewhat found out when upped to seven furlongs for the Vincent O’Brien National Stakes in his final start at two and having excelled over shorter, his team are now resisting the temptation to head to an early-season Classic over a mile.
He is pencilled in to return to the scene of his fine Coventry Stakes third for the Group Three Ascot Commonwealth Cup Trial Stakes, which is also known as the Pavilion Stakes and serves as the perfect starting point for three-year-old sprinters aiming to return for the Royal meeting.
Murray said: “Bucanero goes to Ascot, he’s in the six-furlong race. It’s highly unlikely he will go for the Guineas.
“We’re going to campaign him as a sprinter, his brother (Wooded) won a Group One over five furlongs and he shows us an awful lot of speed. The Guineas could just kill him in the last couple of furlongs.”
Meanwhile, running plans for Amo Racing’s star performer King Of Steel could determine where impressive All-Weather Championships Finals Day scorer Elegant Man is seen next.
The son of Arrogate dazzled in handicap company when making all in Newcastle’s Easter Classic and is now set for Group One competition on his next start.
“He will be going for the Tattersalls Gold Cup or the Coronation Cup at Epsom,” continued Murray.
“It will depend on where they go with King Of Steel as he’s in the two of them and we will be avoiding him. Whichever he doesn’t go for, we would go for.
“Kia (Joorabchian, owner) has a good hand and some nice horses. We’ve got a great summer to hopefully look forward to.”
