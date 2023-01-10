Fourth in the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival in March, he opened his account at the first time of asking over fences when beating odds-on Beauport by 11 lengths in a three-runner affair over an extended two miles and five furlongs at Haydock in November.

Owned by Friends From Insurance, the lightly-raced eight-year-old is as short as 11/1 with Sky Bet for the extended three-mile Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase on March 15 and is 8/1 with William Hill for the three-and-three-quarter-mile National Hunt Chase on March 14.

A son of Stowaway, he is being primed for the extended two miles and seven furlongs of the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Novices’ Chase, which is worth £50,000.