Ballyburn lands Leopardstown Grade One at Dublin Racing Festival

Ballyburn (8/13 favourite) got his head back in front in the Grade One Ladbrokes Novice Chase at Leopardstown on the final day of the Dublin Racing Festival.

After impressing on his chasing debut, Ballyburn proved no match for Sir Gino over the minimum trip at Kempton, prompting connections to step him up in distance for this Grade One prize. Stablemate Champ Kiely took the field along from Croke Park, dropping in trip after winning over three miles at Christmas, and Ballyburn for much of the extended two mile five furlong contest before Paul Townend took up the running aboard the favourite after the second last. On rain-softened ground, Ballyburn was made to work hard by Croke Park who jumped into a narrow lead at the last with Impaire Et Passe in third having attempted to creep into contention. Impaire Et Passe could never get on terms with the first two who pulled away on landing with Ballyburn going through the gears on the run-in, galloping on to score by five lengths. Winning trainer Willie Mullins has lifted this prize with some of his stable stars in recent years, namely Fact To File, Galopin Des Champs, Monkfish and Faugheen and hopes remain high that Ballyburn can follow in their illustrious steps.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits