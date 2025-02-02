Ballyburn lands Leopardstown Grade One at Dublin Racing Festival

Ballyburn (8/13 favourite) got his head back in front in the Grade One Ladbrokes Novice Chase at Leopardstown on the final day of the Dublin Racing Festival.
After impressing on his chasing debut, Ballyburn proved no match for Sir Gino over the minimum trip at Kempton, prompting connections to step him up in distance for this Grade One prize.
Stablemate Champ Kiely took the field along from Croke Park, dropping in trip after winning over three miles at Christmas, and Ballyburn for much of the extended two mile five furlong contest before Paul Townend took up the running aboard the favourite after the second last.
On rain-softened ground, Ballyburn was made to work hard by Croke Park who jumped into a narrow lead at the last with Impaire Et Passe in third having attempted to creep into contention.
Impaire Et Passe could never get on terms with the first two who pulled away on landing with Ballyburn going through the gears on the run-in, galloping on to score by five lengths.
Winning trainer Willie Mullins has lifted this prize with some of his stable stars in recent years, namely Fact To File, Galopin Des Champs, Monkfish and Faugheen and hopes remain high that Ballyburn can follow in their illustrious steps.
"I loved what he did from the last home," said Mullins.
"Paul got the jumping out of the way and I thought compared to the way he jumped in Kempton, I thought he jumped fantastic today; they weren't going at the same speed but stamina is more his forte so going out to three miles wouldn't be any problem.
"Kempton told us that he's just not the sharpest over two miles compared to a horse like Sir Gino and everyone could see that but he's back on track now over fences and over a trip. I was much happier with the way he jumped, all the schooling we've done has paid off and he seemed more relaxed in himself. I know Paul was trying to get in behind Champ Kiely going past the stands and eventually Champ Kiely put in one or two jumps that were better than him and he got him anchored in behind him.
"But I think the horse has still got a lot to learn about settling in a race and once he does he's going to be a fair weapon over three miles I think. I hate starting them off unless I have to over three miles, just gradually increase and let the horse learn."
On his other two runners, he added: "I thought Impaire Et Passe just idled a bit on his own down the back and he didn't get up to the race in time so I was a little disappointed. I haven't had a chance to speak to JJ [Slevin, jockey] yet.
"Champ Kiely ran a cracker."
When asked if he was pleased to see his nephew Emmet Mullins win the opening contest named after Paddy and Maureen Mullins, he replied: "I'm obviously not on the family WhatsApp because I fancied my own one and I fancied Tom's and knew nothing about Emmet's so obviously they're not telling me everything."
