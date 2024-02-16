Ballyburn and Mystical Power could clash in Sky Bet Supreme

The pair currently top the market for the opening race of the 2024 Festival and while many expect them to be kept apart, the assistant trainer isn’t so sure.

“It wouldn’t surprise me to see them in the same race,” he said. “This time last year Mystical Power looked very, very average but he’s improved with every run – as his mother did. She obviously just got beaten in a Stayers' Hurdle so he could step up in trip.

“Ballyburn I never had down as a real two-miler. He always had a sixth gear but it used to take 30 seconds for it to click in.

"In both his bumpers he looked well beaten and took off but if he was able to bounce out and go a gallop as you can see in the Supreme, like Ruby on Vautour, that might work.

“When I rode them Ballyburn was much the better horse but Mystical Power has improved hugely and could still improve again but Ballyburn was the one I loved from last year’s bumper team, I think he has that sixth gear but I do think he’ll be better when he goes up in trip.

"That said, he could still win a Supreme.”