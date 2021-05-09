Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial Stakes report: Bolshoi Ballet delivers in style

Aidan O'Brien's Bolshoi Ballet rubber-stamped his Classic claims with a resounding success in Sunday's Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial at Leopardstown.
The son of Galileo was heavily supported into even-money favouritism and readily followed up his recent course and distance success in the Group Three Ballysax, skipping clear on the turn for home before seeing it out strongly to beat stable companion Lough Derg by six lengths.
The major disappointment of the race was Jim Bolger's Group One-winning juvenile Mac Swiney (100/30), who proved easy to back pre-race and couldn't go on with the winner when he injected pace into the 10-furlong contest, ultimately finishing a never-threatening fourth.
Bookmaker reaction saw the Ryan Moore-ridden Bolshoi Ballet cut to 7/4 favourite by Sky Bet for the Cazoo Derby at Epsom on June 5, with Paddy Power and Betfair going 2/1 from 5/1 in the immediate aftermath of the race.
Sky Bet, who eased Bolshoi Ballet's stablemate High Definition out to 6/1 for Epsom, also halved the winner's price to 5/1 for the St Leger at Doncaster, and the firm's Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "Bolshoi Ballet put up an excellent performance in winning what looked a good race on paper. The form he showed here is the best piece of 'trial' form we have seen this season.
"It will take some performance in next week's Dante to stop him going off favourite for next month's Cazoo Derby at Epsom."
O’Brien was notable among the admirers of Bolshoi Ballet’s performance.
“He’s very uncomplicated, quickens, relaxes,” he said.
“We always loved him. He travelled to France last year (fifth in the Group One Criterium de Saint-Cloud) in ground that we knew he wouldn’t like – but we wanted to travel him for experience.
“We are delighted with that and we couldn’t have asked for any more from him.
“There was an even pace which was great. He quickened well and he gets it (the trip).”
Moore added: “He’s a very professional horse and was always travelling beautifully through the race. He’s very smooth and ticks a lot of boxes.
“It was a proper test today, and that will stand him in good stead for what comes next.
“It’s very windy, and inexperienced horses are getting knocked around. He has a super attitude and is a straightforward horse.”
1st Bolshoi Ballet (evens)
2nd Lough Derg (9/1)
Winning Trainer: Aidan O'Brien | Winning Jockey: Ryan Moore
