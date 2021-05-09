Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial Stakes report: Bolshoi Ballet delivers in style

The son of Galileo was heavily supported into even-money favouritism and readily followed up his recent course and distance success in the Group Three Ballysax, skipping clear on the turn for home before seeing it out strongly to beat stable companion Lough Derg by six lengths.

The major disappointment of the race was Jim Bolger's Group One-winning juvenile Mac Swiney (100/30), who proved easy to back pre-race and couldn't go on with the winner when he injected pace into the 10-furlong contest, ultimately finishing a never-threatening fourth.

Bookmaker reaction saw the Ryan Moore-ridden Bolshoi Ballet cut to 7/4 favourite by Sky Bet for the Cazoo Derby at Epsom on June 5, with Paddy Power and Betfair going 2/1 from 5/1 in the immediate aftermath of the race.

Sky Bet, who eased Bolshoi Ballet's stablemate High Definition out to 6/1 for Epsom, also halved the winner's price to 5/1 for the St Leger at Doncaster, and the firm's Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "Bolshoi Ballet put up an excellent performance in winning what looked a good race on paper. The form he showed here is the best piece of 'trial' form we have seen this season.

"It will take some performance in next week's Dante to stop him going off favourite for next month's Cazoo Derby at Epsom."