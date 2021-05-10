Bob Baffert: Trainer intends running Medina Spirit in Preakness

Baffert insisted he is innocent of any wrongdoing after Medina Spirit tested positive for 21 picograms of the anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone.

“It did not happen, that’s the really seriously troubling part of it,” he told Fox News. “These horses don’t live in a bubble. People are touching them. You went from the Derby – after the Derby everybody is up there touching them. There are so many ways they could get contaminated.”

Baffert announced the failed test on Sunday morning, describing the results as a “gut punch”, but officials at Churchill Downs barred him from making any further entries there.

The draw for Saturday’s Preakness was delayed by 24 hours until Tuesday, while Medina Spirit’s participation is in apparent doubt.