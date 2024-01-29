Baaeed has sired his first foal with a new arrival at Haras de la Perelle in Normandy.
The Shadwell-owned superstar was trained to six successive Group One victories by William Haggas, landing the Lockinge, Queen Anne, Sussex Stakes and Juddmonte International in his four-year-old season before meeting with the only defeat of his career in the Champion Stakes.
He subsequently retired to Beech House Stud in Newmarket, having earned over £2.5million in prize-money and stands there for a current fee of £80,000.
His first foal is a bay filly out of Mejthaam, a well-related Exceed And Excel mare who is a half sister to Alflaila – also owned by Shadwell and trained by Owen Burrows to three Group-race successes so far.
William Rimaud, manager of Haras de la Perelle, said of the new arrival: “We are delighted with her. She is a strong, good-sized foal, full of energy and has a great temperament.
“She is doing everything right. It is very exciting to have had the first foal of the brilliant champion Baaeed.”
