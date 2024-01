Baaeed has sired his first foal with a new arrival at Haras de la Perelle in Normandy.

The Shadwell-owned superstar was trained to six successive Group One victories by William Haggas, landing the Lockinge, Queen Anne, Sussex Stakes and Juddmonte International in his four-year-old season before meeting with the only defeat of his career in the Champion Stakes. He subsequently retired to Beech House Stud in Newmarket, having earned over ยฃ2.5million in prize-money and stands there for a current fee of ยฃ80,000.

BAAEED'S FIRST FOAL HAS LANDED



โ€œWe are delighted with her. She is a strong, good-sized foal, full of energy and has a great temperament.โ€ - William Rimaud, Haras de la Perelle



