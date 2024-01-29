Baaeed has sired his first foal with a new arrival at Haras de la Perelle in Normandy.

The Shadwell-owned superstar was trained to six successive Group One victories by William Haggas, landing the Lockinge, Queen Anne, Sussex Stakes and Juddmonte International in his four-year-old season before meeting with the only defeat of his career in the Champion Stakes. He subsequently retired to Beech House Stud in Newmarket, having earned over £2.5million in prize-money and stands there for a current fee of £80,000.

👑 #𝐁𝐀𝐀𝐄𝐄𝐃’𝐒 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 𝐅𝐎𝐀𝐋 𝐇𝐀𝐒 𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐃



“We are delighted with her. She is a strong, good-sized foal, full of energy and has a great temperament.” - William Rimaud, Haras de la Perelle



𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 (1/2)👇 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/rHTWjiJpVf — Shadwell (@ShadwellStud) January 29, 2024