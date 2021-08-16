The 10-year-old was never travelling after making a mistake at the first fence and Brian Hughes drew stumps before the fourth-last fence after losing touch.

It was his first race since he moved to Williams’ Glamorgan yard from Ruth Jefferson, for whom he was a Grade One winner.

“There’s not much to say really. He galloped into the first a little bit, then never jumped or travelled after that,” said Williams.

“He was fine this morning. We’ll have him checked out this week and see if anything comes to light. The ground was probably a bit quick for him, but it would be disappointing to use that as an excuse.

“We’ll see if anything comes to light and we won’t make any plans until then.

“First and foremost he was OK this morning and he was fine after the race. He went out in the field this morning with Strictlyadancer and seemed fine.

“The process now will be just to do some routine checks on him to see if anything pops up.”