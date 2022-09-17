While disappointed to see Baaeed swerve the Arc, David Ord feels he could still face a significant test in the QIPCO Champion Stakes.

It’s off. Two words in a WhatsApp group on Wednesday afternoon that confirmed the Baaeed team had decided to stick to Plan A with their unbeaten superstar. It was a cause celebre for the media, us included, to see him line-up in the Arc at ParisLongchamp but, despite the door to a trip across the Channel seeming to creak open for a week or two, it's now firmly closed. What wasn’t to like about the unbeaten superstar signing off in Europe’s most prestigious all-age race? It would have been a career-defining moment for a colt who looks to be the best horse yet produced by the late Hamdan Al Maktoum’s remarkable Height Of Fashion line. And what would have beaten him?

Well, the nagging doubts in the back of connections' minds weren’t potential opponents but the unholy trinity of stamina, ground and draw. There was no disguising in William Haggas’ chat on Thursday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast how the defeat of Sea Of Class from stall 18 in the 2018 renewal hurt at the time – and still does today. Asked what his concerns about the Arc were, the trainer said: “The ground is obviously a factor but the trip is a factor. If the ground is soft in the Arc it becomes a race for the stayers. And that’s what can beat him. He’s not a guaranteed stayer. He has brilliance and the ability to travel well, but a soft-ground Arc makes that difficult. “We got stung the other year in the Arc when we got drawn 18 and had to ride Sea Of Class cold which we’d all decided to do and she maybe should have won. That hurts me a bit. There’s no doubt the draw beat her and favoured the favourite Enable who was drawn low. “The ground that day was extraordinary. I walked it and the fresh strip was virgin and beautiful and outside that, where they’d raced previously – well, it wasn’t ploughed but it was unattractive. It wasn’t ground you’d want to race on, and I don’t want that scenario for him either. If you supplement then get drawn 16 what do you do? "There are too many questions and a lot of people have talked about us being gutless for not doing it. I don’t think we’re gutless at all. We have a marvellous horse and I'd love him to have his last race in front of the British public on QIPCO British Champions day.” Variations – some clever, some not – on the Sad, Mad, Bad headline that roared across the Racing Post front page in the summer of 1995 as Tony Morris responded to the news that champion two-year-old Celtic Swing was to swerve the Derby at Epsom and run in the French equivalent, flooded Twitter.