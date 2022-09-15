Angus Gold has admitted a tilt at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe had been “tempting” for connections of Baaeed, following confirmation he will instead end his career in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

The champion miler successfully stepped up to 10 furlongs with a brilliant display in the Juddmonte International at York last month, stretching his unbeaten record to double figures. With a trip to Leopardstown for last weekend’s Irish Champion Stakes later ruled out, it came down to a straight choice between the Champion Stakes or stepping up to a mile and a half at ParisLongchamp on October 2 for a race won by his sire Sea The Stars in 2009. Haggas announced on Wednesday that his stable star would stick to a mile and a quarter, a decision Gold said was made in the best interests of Baaeed. “We were always trying to do the right thing by the horse,” said Gold, long-standing racing manager for the late Sheikh Hamdan and the Shadwell operation.

