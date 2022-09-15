Sporting Life
What a moment for the Baaeed team

Baaeed team content with decision to resist Arc temptation

By Ashley Iveson
14:47 · THU September 15, 2022

Angus Gold has admitted a tilt at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe had been “tempting” for connections of Baaeed, following confirmation he will instead end his career in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

The champion miler successfully stepped up to 10 furlongs with a brilliant display in the Juddmonte International at York last month, stretching his unbeaten record to double figures.

With a trip to Leopardstown for last weekend’s Irish Champion Stakes later ruled out, it came down to a straight choice between the Champion Stakes or stepping up to a mile and a half at ParisLongchamp on October 2 for a race won by his sire Sea The Stars in 2009.

Haggas announced on Wednesday that his stable star would stick to a mile and a quarter, a decision Gold said was made in the best interests of Baaeed.

“We were always trying to do the right thing by the horse,” said Gold, long-standing racing manager for the late Sheikh Hamdan and the Shadwell operation.

Baaeed goes to the Champion Stakes at Ascot next
Baaeed jury: Who do our team fancy for the Arc now?

“Of course it’s tempting to go for the Arc. I’ve been quoted saying I would love to try to win an Arc – I think it’s a fantastic race. For me it’s the greatest championship race in the world.

“But William has said from day one that if all went well at York and he looked like he relished the trip, then we would end up at Ascot. He feels strongly the Champion Stakes is the right race for the horse and with the greatest respect, he hasn’t got it too far wrong so far. We have to respect that.

“William spoke to Sheikha Hissa and they decided that’s what they wanted to do. It’s only opinions and I understand why people wanted to see him in the Arc, of course I do, I’d love to see him in the Arc, but we did what we felt was right for the horse and we’ll see whether we were right or not.

“You’d love to see them go on for three or four more years when they’re that good, but sadly that’s not reality.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

