Moulin for Baaeed, International option for Al AAsy and Mohaafeth

In the space of less than two months, the son of Sea The Stars has gone from being an unraced colt to a champion elect – winning at Leicester and twice at Newmarket, before dominating his rivals in the Group Three Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood last week.

A step up to Group One level beckons – and with trainer William Haggas of the opinion that the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on Sunday week is likely to come too soon, the Moulin early next month is his favoured option.

Speaking on Nick Luck’s Daily Podcast, the Newmarket trainer said: “We were very pleased with him (at Goodwood) – and he proved he’s worth a shot at a better race, I think.

“There’s the Jacques le Marois, which I think is too quick, so it’s the Moulin on September 5 or the back-up is the Celebration Mile (at Goodwood on August 28), but I really want to go for a Group One race with him now.

“We have to go to France, and that’s complicated in its own way. If all goes well in Paris, then it’s the QEII (at Ascot) or nothing – if it’s bottomless at Ascot he probably won’t go.

“I’m as excited as you to have a horse of this calibre, but I much prefer for him to do the talking rather than me.

“He’s obviously a talented horse, because every time I throw him in a better race he does better.”