“It’s going to be a big day for the horse, Sheikha Hissa, all of us, for everybody,” said Angus Gold, Shadwell’s racing manager. “Horses like this don’t come around very often. The main thing is to check we get him there in one piece.

After today’s scratching stage for the QIPCO Champion Stakes, the Shadwell Estate Company-owned Baaeed is one of 21 horses who remain engaged in the richest race at Britain’s richest raceday, whetting the appetite for what connections hope will be a special send-off.

The four-year-old, who is unbeaten in a ten-race career, will retire to stud after he contests the £1.3 million race over 1m2f, ten years after Frankel bowed out with victory in the 2012 QIPCO Champion Stakes with a record of 14 wins out of 14.

“We have three weeks to go and at this time of the year things can change quickly, with the seasons changing and with horses that have been on the go a fair while, so we are not taking anything for granted.”

Among Baaeed’s intended QIPCO Champion Stakes opponents will be Adayar, the 2021 Cazoo Derby winner who finished fifth in the race last year, in what is set to be one of the races of the season. It was announced this morning via Godolphin’s Twitter page that ‘Adayar will miss the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and will instead head to the (QIPCO) Champion Stakes at Ascot, where conditions are likely to suit him better.’

Also still engaged in the race are Sealiway and Addeybb, the last two winners of the race, Irish Champion Stakes winner Luxembourg, Prix du Jockey Club and Eclipse Stakes winner Vadeni, Prix de Diane and Nassau Stakes winner Nashwa, and Tuesday, victorious in the Oaks.

Since beating Palace Pier in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (sponsored by QIPCO) on QIPCO British Champions Day last year, Baaeed has followed the same four-year-old programme as Frankel, winning the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury, the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood and the Juddmonte International at York, his first race beyond a mile in which he produced a stunning performance to beat Mishriff by six and a half lengths

“To me the Juddmonte International showed him at his best,” said Gold. “It was his best performance and on his pedigree that was exactly what he should be doing. I hope we can get him to Ascot in the best possible shape on ground that’s not too bad then we will hope for a bit of luck.

“The lovely thing about horses like this is how they attract the public so people can get to see these good horses.

“It would be fantastic if he could retire unbeaten. Not many do and we all know who the last great one was to do so [Frankel] and it would be fantastic to emulate him. I don’t mean that in terms of saying he is as good as Frankel, but to retire unbeaten would be brilliant.

“Baaeed is an exceptional horse. He has been very well trained and managed by William and his team. We have been lucky to have him for a couple of seasons and hope he can go out on a good note.”