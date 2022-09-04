Baaeed won his first Group One a year ago in the Prix du Moulin. Read Timeform race reports and watch race replays of his performances in the last 12 months.

Prix du Moulin - Longchamp, 5 September 2021

What Timeform said: Baaeed completed his rise to the top level in a career that began just three months ago and maintained his unbeaten record, having to work harder this time against better rivals but just pushed out in the end to pass the post with ears pricked; in terms of form, this didn't demand any further improvement on Baaeed's part, though he'd effectively put up a Group One performance in Group Three company last time and merely confirmed that here; mid-division, typically travelled strongly, pushed along to make headway from two furlongs out, led over a furlong out, looked in control final furlong, pushed out; he'll continue to be hard to beat and remains capable of better, though a clash with Palace Pier in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes isn't certain to come off given the latter could go for the Champion Stakes instead. Post-race Timeform rating: 125p Queen Elizabeth II Stakes - Ascot, 16 October 2021

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

What Timeform said: Baaeed progressed again, making it six from six, this a top-class effort against the best horse he's faced, lots to like about the way he does things, still to fill out fully and likely to do even better again at four, particularly with the option of going up in trip, bred to stay at least another two furlongs; waited with, travelled strongly, shaken up two furlongs out, quickened to lead over a furlong out, ridden, ran on. Post-race Timeform rating: 130 Lockinge Stakes - Newbury, 14 May 2022

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

What Timeform said: Baaeed was unbeaten in six starts at three and extended that sequence with little difficulty after seven months off, producing the sort of performance rarely seen at this trip in Britain since the days of Frankel (this puts him 1 lb ahead of Excelebration and Canford Cliffs and level with Kingman), and doing so in the style of one who has more to give; soon steadied, travelled well, smooth headway over two furlongs out, led over a furlong out, quickened clear for hand riding, already firmly in control when given a tap with the whip in the final 100 yards; he's set for the Queen Anne next and will rate as banker-of-the-meeting material in that, very hard to see anything really giving him a race until he tackles the three-year-olds later in the season. Post-race Timeform rating: 134 Queen Anne Stakes - Royal Ascot, 14 June 2022

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

What Timeform said: Baaeed had looked an outstanding miler in winning the Lockinge and, against several who'd been outclassed there, he probably didn't have to run to quite the same level to gain a second Group One of the season, though more is surely there if required, the outcome never in much doubt; raced centre, tracked pace, travelled strongly, led on bridle two furlongs out, shaken up entering final furlong, ran on; he sets a high standard for the best three-year-olds to match in a potential clash in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood, though he has a firmer date in the International at York, no reason on pedigree why he won't be at least as effective over an extra two furlongs. Post-race Timeform rating: 134 Sussex Stakes - Goodwood, 27 July 2022

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

What Timeform said: Baaeed won in good style, but didn't need to run to his best to gain a fifth successive Group One victory, the absence of Coroebus making his task a fair bit easier, a chance that he will be tested more fully as he steps up in trip for the International at York, though he's likely to be at least as effective at a mile and a quarter and will remain hard to beat; held up, tanked along, headway over two furlongs out, quickened to lead well inside final furlong, in command soon after, well on top finish. Post-race Timeform rating: 134 Juddmonte International - York, 17 August 2022

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

What Timeform said: Baaeed was tried beyond a mile for the first time and improved even further on the very high level of form he'd been showing, unbeaten now in ten starts, the last six of them at Group One level, his performance here one of the very best seen in Europe in the last decade; held up, travelled strongly, smooth headway two furlongs out, led a furlong out, quickened clear, most impressive; his sire Sea The Stars went on to contest both the Irish Champion and the Arc after his win in the International, victorious in both and producing the performance of his career in defeating a stellar field at Leopardstown, for Baaeed, a crack at Vadeni in Ireland or proving himself over still further against the best in Europe and beyond at Longchamp surely offering a more fitting climax to his career than a likely lap of honour in the Champion Stakes at Ascot. Post-race Timeform rating: 137