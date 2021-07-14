Baaeed may wait for Celebration Mile at Goodwood in August

In the space of just over a month, the William Haggas-trained three-year-old has made a winning debut at Leicester, dominated his rivals in a Newmarket novice event and returned to the July Course to slam talented colts like Maximal and One Ruler in Listed company last week.

While an outing at Glorious Goodwood in the Group Three Thoroughbred Stakes is not being ruled out, the Sea The Stars colt appears likely to given more time to recover from his recent exertions before being stepped up in class again.

Angus Gold, racing manager for owners Shadwell Estate, said: “I think Baaeed is a very good horse, hopefully.

“I haven’t discussed it any further with William as yet, but I think Goodwood is going to come too soon.

“He’s had three races in relatively quick succession – he’s gone from winning a maiden a month ago to suddenly being an impressive Listed winner in a short space of time.

“There’s the Celebration Mile at Goodwood at the end of August, or if he (Haggas) wanted to go a step further there’s the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville, but all the same problems apply in terms of getting to France these days.

“I’m waiting to have a chat with William once he’s had a good look at the horse and see what he thinks. He might turn round and say ‘he looks fine, let’s go to Goodwood’. He was talking about the Group Three race over a mile (Thoroughbred Stakes).

“However, he did say he didn’t want to overdo it because the horse is in a great place at the moment. He might be the best three-year-old we have in training, so we’ve got to do the right thing by him.”

Baaeed is one of several promising three-year-olds for the Shadwell team.

Brian Meehan’s Mandoob ran with plenty of credit when runner-up in last week’s Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket, while the Haggas-trained Royal Ascot winner Mohaafeth is bound for the Sky Bet York Stakes on Saturday week.