Naqeeb, a half-brother to the brilliant Baaeed and Coronation Cup winner Hukum, had to settle for third on his eagerly-awaited racecourse debut at Leicester on Saturday.
The son of Nathaniel is entered in the Betfred Derby but showed signs of inexperience in the preliminaries.
In the race itself, he settled in fourth under Jim Crowley and briefly looked a danger to the freewheeling leader - and eventual winner - Wintercrack but wandered once off the bridle and was passed inside the final furlong by Fazatye who came through to claim second.
At the line Wintercrack was two-and-three-quarter lengths clear of her nearest pursuer with Naqeeb, who was sent off the 5/4 favourite, a further three-and-a-half lengths away in third.
Shadwell’s Richard Hills said: “He just got very tired quickly in that ground. He needs better ground, it’s holding and it’s his first time out. William’s (horses) will come on for their first run. We’ve been struggling to get on the grass at Newmarket and today, with that holding ground, it just caught him out.”
