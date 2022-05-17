The unbeaten superstar, currently the highest-rated horse in the UK, returned to action at the weekend with a flawless performance at Newbury, stretching his perfect record to seven wins in as many outings.

Some have already hailed him as the best horse since Frankel and while trainer William Haggas insisted no Group One is ever a simple task, the ease with which he blew away quality opposition in the Lockinge means he is as short as the 1-3 favourite for the Queen Anne at Ascot.

“He seems fine, he’s very fresh. He was certainly a bit fresh this morning so everything is great,” said the in-form handler.

“You always have a race, there’s no such thing as an easy Group One, but he looked to win quite nicely, so it’s onwards and upwards. I just hope we can keep him fit and well, that’s the most important thing now.

“I hadn’t actually thought about the Queen Anne being the first race of the meeting, but it might help with getting it out of the way early (to calm the nerves) – mind, it will be a long week if that doesn’t go right!”