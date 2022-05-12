The four-year-old, who was unraced at two, went from winning a maiden in June to landing the Prix du Moulin and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at the end of the season.

He is rated as one of the best horses in the world and all eyes will be on him as he gets his season under way.

His chief market rival is Aidan O’Brien’s Mother Earth, the winner of last year’s 1000 Guineas. She has the benefit of a run this season having won first time out in the Park Express Stakes.

Another classy filly last year was Andrew Balding’s Alcohol Free who has also had a run, having finished third in a Group Two at Sandown.

Saeed bin Suroor’s Real World is on something of a retrieval mission, as having made giant strides last season on turf he has disappointed the last twice on dirt in the Saudi Cup and Dubai World Cup.

New Mandate lines up for Ralph Beckett having got back to winning ways at Ascot last time out, while Sunray Major runs for John and Thady Gosden.

Richard Hannon runs both Chindit and Etonian, with Sir Bucker, ridden by Hollie Doyle, completing the field.