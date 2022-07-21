Baaeed needs little introduction after recording his fourth Group One triumph in a row with victory in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, having returned to action this season in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

Set to lead the opposition to the William Haggas-trained superstar on Wednesday is Coroebus, winner of the Qipco 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes for Charlie Appleby, who has also left in French Guineas hero Modern Games.

Like Appleby, Haggas has another contender in the shape of Sacred, who was beaten just a length in the Platinum Jubilee at the Royal meeting.

Adding to the mix is Andrew Balding’s Alcohol Free, who won this race last year and showed her versatility in taking the July Cup earlier this month.