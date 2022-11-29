Stuart Crawford had a four-timer and Daryl Jacob rode a treble at Ayr on Monday.

Dazzling Ayr treble for Crawford Stuart Crawford had never had a treble before racing at Ayr on Tuesday, yet enjoyed a 313.5/1 four-timer – with Daryl Jacob riding three winners for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede. Jacob made the journey north and maintained his red-hot form as his last five rides have now all been winners. He partnered the first three of Crawford’s winners. Crawford, based in County Antrim, is a regular visitor to the Scottish tracks but sent three nice prospects this time.

Largy Shark (10/1) had decent bumper form to his name but needed to bounce back from a poor run at Navan two weeks ago in the Virgin Bet Fives Novices’ Hurdle. He had no trouble in disposing of odds-on favourite Gaillimh A Stor by four lengths. Carnfunnock (1/5 favourite) was backed as if defeat was out of the question in the Virgin Bet Novices’ Hurdle, and so it proved as he cruised to a six-length win. Completing the treble was Gold Cup Bailly (100/30), who made all and jumped impressively to hold off Doctor Ken in the Virgin Bet Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase. To cap a great day for the owners, the Willie Mullins-trained Tax For Max also won at Punchestown.

