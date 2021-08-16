A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Ayr where Nazanin and Hollie Doyle claimed a thrilling victory.

Doyle and Nazanin land thriller Nazanin and Hollie Doyle snatched a thrilling victory in the Virgin Bet Firth Of Clyde Fillies' Stakes. Archie Watson's charge, sent off a 16/1 chance, raced down the centre of the field which seemed a disadvantage with eventual runner-up Canonized and third home Hala Hala Athmani dueling by the far rail. However the winner flew home inside the final furlong to hit the line hard - and crucially - a short-head in front.

Danny joy for Johnston and Fanning Maydanny proved too good for the admirable Euchen Glen in the Virgin Bet Doonside Cup Stakes. Racing in the silks of Shadwell Estate Company, who this week announced they are significantly reducing their operation, the son of Attraction was always close to the pace. Joe Fanning, who along with trainer Mark Johnston was completing a quick double on the card, sent him for home passing the two furlong marker and that was that. The remarkable runner-up tried to close him down but he had to settle for the forecast spot, a length-and-a-half adrift. Sky Bet and Betfair cut the winner to 16/1 (from 20s) for the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket.

The winning handler told ITV Racing: “You never expect things, but we were very hopeful – we wouldn’t be running him here if we didn’t think he had a great chance. “He was obviously a little bit disappointing last time, but we knew if he could run up to his best, all the conditions seemed to be right for him. “More of the same (would probably be the plan). We’ll just take one race at at time, there’s no specific target in mind.”

Maydanny has the measure of Euchen Glen

Silver lining for Staxton Staxton edged out Value Bet selection Soldier's Minute to win a thrilling Virgin Bet Ayr Silver Cup. Tim Easterby's charge grabbed the far rail from stall two and was always in the van - as was the runner-up who also raced in the far side group. There was never much between them from the furlong pole but at the line it was the 25/1 winner who was in front for a head verdict. The 9/2 favourite Blackrod could never land a telling blow in third.

Brave Premiere makes all Highland Premiere ran out a tenacious winner of the Microtech Group EBF Nursery. Fanning took his partner to the front as the stalls opened and the 13/2 chance stayed there despite the tenacious challenge of Vaccine (7/1). He was the only danger from the furlong marker but was never closer than the neck that separated the pair at the line, the winner always holding his rival.