A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Ayr where Dusart struck for Nicky Henderson and Nico De Boinville.
Michael Scudamore celebrated the first graded win of his training career as Do Your Job justified favouritism in the Jordan Electrics Ltd Future Champion Novices’ Chase at Ayr.
The eight-year-old has mixed it with some of the best young chasers around this season, finishing second to Edwardstone in the Wayward Lad and Third Time Lucki in the Lightning Novices’ Chase at Doncaster. Winner of a handicap at Newcastle last time out, he was sent off 11-8 market leader in a field of five and was ridden confidently by Richard Patrick.
As Minella Drama, the only previous graded winner in the race, threw away his chance with some sloppy jumping down the back straight, Do Your Job was gaining ground at each fence.
He soon joined Il Ridoto at the head of affairs and once he hit the front he drew further and further clear. Minella Drama stayed on in the straight, eventually catching Il Ridoto for second, but he was beaten five lengths.
The lightly-raced Dusart showed courage to get back up and win the CPMS Novices’ Champion Handicap Chase.
Nicky Henderson’s seven-year-old, having just the sixth run of his life, briefly came off the bridle going down the back straight as The Golden Rebel quickened the tempo.
Having seen that one off, Sounds Russian then got the better of Dusart at the last – but Nico De Boinville managed to galvanise the 2/1 favourite to win by half a length.
De Boinville said: “He stays all day and loves that trip. He missed the second-last and the last, but when he got a bit squeezed up he loved having a bit of a battle so he did really well. He’s still very much a work in progress and is learning. He’ll enjoy a nice summer now and we can look forward to next year.”
