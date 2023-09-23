Ayr Saturday review and replays

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Ayr where Royal Rhyme won the Doonside Cup.

Rhyme earns down Pride Of America in Doonside Cup Royal Rhyme ran down the enterprisingly-ridden Pride Of America (5/2) to win the Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Doonside Cup Stakes and earn a 16/1 quote from Betfair and Paddy Power for the QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot. A runaway winner of a handicap at the Qatar Goodwood Festival last time, the Karl Burke-trained winner found things tougher here as the eventual runner-up raced into a clear early lead and was six lengths in front turning for home. That had been reduced to three two furlongs out and inside the distance the 6/5 favourite finally took his measure to score by a length-and-a-half. The pair were six lengths clear of Helvic Dream in third.

Winning rider Clifford Lee told ITV Racing: "I was very confident I was going to get to him but the one thing I didn't want to do was leave it too late. So three out I started to give him a squeeze and try to keep tabs on the other horse from there. "I'd say it was a performance on a par with what he did at Goodwood. The ground isn't as soft as it was there and it was a great effort from him." Doyle at the double Wobwobwob's win in the Virgin Bet Ayr Silver Cup was the highlight of a 29.25/1 double for Hollie Doyle on the card Sent off a well backed 9/2 favourite, Adrian Keatley's charge finished with a late rattle to hit the front in the dying strides and get the better of Tinto (33/1). It was an even closer call for Revich in the opening Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Handicap. Also a 9/2 chance, Richard Spencer's charge went powerfully through the race but having gone to the front, he was forced to pull out all the stops by Titan Rock and edged a photo finish by a short-head.