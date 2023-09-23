Sporting Life
Royal Rhyme wins the Doonside Cup
Ayr Saturday review and replays

By Sporting Life
14:59 · SAT September 23, 2023

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Ayr where Royal Rhyme won the Doonside Cup.

Rhyme earns down Pride Of America in Doonside Cup

Royal Rhyme ran down the enterprisingly-ridden Pride Of America (5/2) to win the Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Doonside Cup Stakes and earn a 16/1 quote from Betfair and Paddy Power for the QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot.

A runaway winner of a handicap at the Qatar Goodwood Festival last time, the Karl Burke-trained winner found things tougher here as the eventual runner-up raced into a clear early lead and was six lengths in front turning for home.

That had been reduced to three two furlongs out and inside the distance the 6/5 favourite finally took his measure to score by a length-and-a-half.

The pair were six lengths clear of Helvic Dream in third.

Winning rider Clifford Lee told ITV Racing: "I was very confident I was going to get to him but the one thing I didn't want to do was leave it too late. So three out I started to give him a squeeze and try to keep tabs on the other horse from there.

"I'd say it was a performance on a par with what he did at Goodwood. The ground isn't as soft as it was there and it was a great effort from him."

Doyle at the double

Wobwobwob's win in the Virgin Bet Ayr Silver Cup was the highlight of a 29.25/1 double for Hollie Doyle on the card

Sent off a well backed 9/2 favourite, Adrian Keatley's charge finished with a late rattle to hit the front in the dying strides and get the better of Tinto (33/1).

It was an even closer call for Revich in the opening Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Handicap. Also a 9/2 chance, Richard Spencer's charge went powerfully through the race but having gone to the front, he was forced to pull out all the stops by Titan Rock and edged a photo finish by a short-head.

Wobwobwob wins the Ayr Silver Cup
Wobwobwob wins the Ayr Silver Cup

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

