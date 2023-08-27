Ayr Gold Cup tips: Antepost preview and best bets for big handicap on September 23

It could be worth giving ORAZIO the chance to live up to his early-season potential in the William Hill Ayr Gold Cup.

Trained by Charlie Hills, Orazio was initially a promising two-year-old but picked up an injury and subsequently spent over 500 days on the sidelines before resuming with an encouraging effort on the all-weather back in January.

Given another 102 days off after that Kempton spin, he was switched to the turf at Newmarket in April and won readily from a couple of decent yardsticks, Probe and Chairmanoftheboard, who went on to finish first and second in a Heritage Handicap back at HQ at the Guineas Festival in early-May.

Orazio also kicked on from that race, doubling up in impressive fashion with a two and a quarter-length Ascot victory that saw him go off 7/2 favourite for the Wokingham.

He ran pretty well at the Royal meeting, finishing in his group up the centre and sixth overall despite the good to firm ground reportedly being dead against him.

Orazio was also the market leader (100/30) for the Stewards’ Cup but on this occasion the desperately soft ground was put forward as an excuse for his finishing only 18th of the 27 runners.

I wouldn’t normally be buying it but the conditions at Goodwood were a rare brand of heavy+ and I’m happy to strike a line through any off-key effort that day.

The likes of Makanah, Good Earth, Vintage Clarets, Juan Les Pins and Albasheer, all well held in the Stewards’ Cup, have come out to either win or run very well in defeat in similarly hot races on better ground.

It’s never likely to be too quick come Ayr Gold Cup day given its position in the calendar and, in the same breath, Hills would be a little unfortunate to get the kind of weather that hit Goodwood earlier this month.

Conditions could be just right for Orazio, a horse I thought we might be seeing in Group races come the end of the year following his spring success in Berkshire, and he’s been dropped a pound for the two subsequent disappointments so makes plenty of appeal at double-figure odds for Ayr.