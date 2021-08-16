Ayr Gold Cup preview: Jumby set to run

The three-year-old was a winner at Salisbury on Tuesday evening, taking the British Stallion Studs EBF Conditions Stakes by a head from Owen Burrows’ Albasheer.

That performance was Jumby’s sixth run of the season in a campaign that began with a third-placed handicap finish behind subsequent Group winner Creative Force.

Pattern company could now beckon for Eve Johnson Houghton’s colt too, though there may be another handicap prize on the agenda first as the Ayr Gold Cup remains under consideration.

“We were thrilled with him, really pleased,” the trainer said of the Salisbury success. “He’s in the Ayr Gold Cup, but it depends on the ground whether we go there or not. He’d be quite well in because I imagine the handicapper won’t be kind after that, and then we’ll have to go up to Pattern class.