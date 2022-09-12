Sent off among the outsiders for the five-furlong Group One, the four-year-old proved well up to the task at hand and found only John Quinn’s in-form Highfield Princess too good, keeping on nicely for second.

He was runner-up to another British-trained sprinter, Tees Spirit, in the Abergwaun Stakes at his beloved Tipperary before that and could now be set for his first trip overseas.

Twomey is no stranger to saddling fancied runners in big UK Saturday handicaps having seen his Earl Of Tyrone sent off 5-1 for the Ebor last month and was delighted to see the son of Sepoy run so well behind the Breeders’ Cup-bound winner on home soil.

“He ran a great race. We hoped he would run well and he produced a career-best performance,” said Twomey. “The winner is very good, it was a high-class field and we were delighted to finish second.”