Ayr Gold Cup best bet

The official handicapper would have you believe SUNDAY SOVEREIGN is 2lb 'wrong' under his 5lb penalty for winning at Chester since the Ayr Gold Cup weights were published, but that looks something of an anomaly based on the fact he's still running off an 8lb lower mark than his peak figure.

Tim Easterby has clearly found the key to the son of Equiano based on his latest effort over five and a half furlongs on the Roodee and the runner-up that day, Gabrial The Devil, has since franked the form with a win of his own.

Sunday Sovereign won his only previous career outing at six furlongs - in a maiden at the Curragh as a juvenile - and he comes here with plenty in his favour.