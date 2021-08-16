The Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup is Saturday's highlight at the Western meeting and we use Timeform pace map data to try and unearth who will emerge on top.
The official handicapper would have you believe SUNDAY SOVEREIGN is 2lb 'wrong' under his 5lb penalty for winning at Chester since the Ayr Gold Cup weights were published, but that looks something of an anomaly based on the fact he's still running off an 8lb lower mark than his peak figure.
Tim Easterby has clearly found the key to the son of Equiano based on his latest effort over five and a half furlongs on the Roodee and the runner-up that day, Gabrial The Devil, has since franked the form with a win of his own.
Sunday Sovereign won his only previous career outing at six furlongs - in a maiden at the Curragh as a juvenile - and he comes here with plenty in his favour.
One thing that has to be taken on trust is that Sunday Sovereign has a realistic chance from his high draw in stall 23.
Friday's Bronze Cup was dominated by horses towards the other side, in the low numbers, but that's not always been the best guide to the big races over the same course and distance a day later, and Sunday Sovereign should get a lovely tow along from trailblazer Just Frank in stall 18.
Mr Wagyu (16) adds further guaranteed pace among the high numbers and, based on the image above, it'll be slightly surprising if the winner doesn't come from those more towards the stands' side.