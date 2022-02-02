Harriet Graham was delighted with Aye Right’s effort in finishing third to Chantry House and is still looking at the Gold Cup, although the Jedburgh handler will give him an alternative entry at the Festival in the Ultima Handicap Chase.

“He ran a cracking a race. The Gold Cup is definitely on the horizon but he’ll also be entered in the Ultima, so we’re just keeping our options open,” she said.

“Obviously, the Gold Cup is fairly ambitious whereas the Ultima is maybe more within his abilities, but he’ll probably be carrying top weight and he’s not the biggest horse in the world. We might just have a pop at the Gold Cup.

“We’re not going for the National. It’s the owners’ decision and you’ve got to respect that. There is a possibility for next year and maybe we’ll run him over the National fences before we make a decision.”