As August edges towards its conclusion, Ben Linfoot looks ahead to what September and onwards could bring in the world of Flat racing.

1. Why wouldn’t Haggas run Baaeed in the Arc? It feels slightly unfair that as soon as Baaeed has put in the most spectacular performance of his career, one that could even get non-racing fans acknowledging that the sport has found another wonder horse, that we’re on the cusp of his retirement. Here is a superstar of a horse that keeps on answering the questions asked of him, more and more emphatically, and it’s getting increasingly hard to think of a rival in Europe that can give him a race over a mile or a mile-and-a-quarter. Racing fans are understandably giddy about the final race/s for William Haggas’ horse, with the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe put forward by large swathes as the right and correct swansong for Shadwell’s new pride and joy.

"It was great viewing, but the result was inevitable" - Visiting the brilliant Sea The Stars

The main pros are that a) it doesn’t look the toughest of Arcs and b) a win at Longchamp, in the world’s most prestigious race on turf, would further enhance his legacy. A Group One winner over a mile, 10 furlongs and 12 furlongs in the same season would really prove him to be a chip off the old block. And for all that Frankel is remembered as the undisputed best, the one stick that anti-Franklers have to beat him with is that he never did it overseas or over 1m4f, unlike Baaeed’s sire, Sea The Stars. We know that Baaeed is in a league of his own over a mile and over 10 furlongs, but his monstrosity levels could really get the alarm bells going if he went and swaggered to a Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe success without fuss, as well. It’s a nice problem for Haggas to have, where he should end the career of the greatest horse he’ll ever train. But for all that he’s bred for the job - his full-brother, Hukum, is a G1 1m4f winner, after all – and for all that he’s straightforward, relaxes and looks like he’ll stay 1m4f, we don’t know he will and, more importantly, Haggas doesn’t know he will either. He’s the man trusted with ensuring Baaeed retires with an unbeaten C.V and he has significant evidence that his horse is on another level over 1m2f, even compared to his exploits over a mile, now. Throw in the possibility of deep ground at Longchamp, the chances of an undesirable wide draw, the stiffest test of stamina he’ll ever face and the travelling over to France and you can see why the trainer is lukewarm on the idea. The Irish Champion Stakes and the Qipco Champion Stakes, or just the latter, look the most likely port of call/s for the now 135-rated Baaeed. And while a tilt at the Arc is hardly the most outlandish idea for the best European turf horse since Frankel, the fear is understandable. For all that I’d love to see him in Paris, I don’t think we will.

2. With no HP sauce who can star in the Sprint Cup? Highfield Princess has lit up the sprinting scene in the second half of the season with her blockbusting Nunthorpe win, hot on the heels of her Prix Maurice de Gheest success, proving her a different class in the division at the moment. However, the Betfair Sprint Cup, at Haydock on Saturday week, looks like coming too soon for her after a busy August, with John Quinn likely targeting France and America in October and November with his stable star. That, as well as July Cup winner Alcohol Free’s defection, leaves the door open for something to take advantage and the contenders who need to bounce back are queueing up.

Naval Crown edges out Creative Force in a thriller

Could Naval Crown, winner of the Platinum Jubilee, get back on the G1 train after defeats at Newmarket and Deauville? Might Maurice de Gheest runner-up Minzaal step out of Highfield Princess’ shadow in the absence of his Deauville conqueror? Maybe Tenebrism could drop back from a mile after her defeat to Saffron Beach last time in the Prix Rothschild? Could Nunthorpe also-rans Emaraaty Ana or Dragon Symbol, who I made the case for at a big price on Saturday, appreciate the step back up in trip? Or perhaps the Sprint Cup star isn’t on a recovery mission at all. Perhaps that man Haggas has another ace in his pack in the form of Sense Of Duty, his three-year-old daughter of Showcasing who is unbeaten this season including an emphatic four-and-a-half length victory in the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle. Much will depend on what happens weather-wise at the Merseyside track in the next couple of weeks. But it looks likely that in the absence of the new sprinting queen this year’s Sprint Cup will be easier to win than it otherwise might’ve been.

3. Can any horse challenge New London in the Leger? As August turns into September parents up and down the land celebrate the reopening of schools and as a fresh term approaches an old one ends in the world of racing with the Cazoo St Leger signalling the closure of the 2022 Classic season. The latest Leger forfeits have just landed in the inbox and you can scratch Westover, Changingoftheguard and Francesco Clemente, AKA the next three in the betting behind Charlie Appleby’s Town Moor good thing, New London. With just 13 going forward opposition to the son of Dubawi, so impressive when seeing off subsequent Great Voltigeur hero Deauville Legend at Goodwood, looks thin on the ground, even if Aidan O’Brien still has a hand of five in the Leger pot.

New London pictured winning the Gordon Stakes

United Nations, last seen scrambling home in the Lingfield Derby Trial in May, is the shortest of that quintet in the betting, suggesting it’s not the greatest Leger team ever to hail from Ballydoyle. Indeed, the biggest threat to New London could be stablemate Secret State, runner-up to Deauville Legend at York, as he stayed on nicely on the Knavesmire, shaping as if 1m6f would be well within his compass. Whether he’s just back up to New London remains to be seen, but Appleby’s grip on the Leger, 12 months on from when he won the race with Hurricane Lane, doesn’t look like relaxing anytime soon.

4. Who’s on the radar for the big September handicaps? Paddy Twomey had his first UK winner at York last week and though it wasn’t to be with slightly unlucky Sky Bet Ebor third Earl Of Tyrone all his trio of runners ran well with Treasure Trove getting the job done in the Listed Julia Graves Roses Stakes. It’s likely we won’t have to wait too long for his next UK winner and Ayr Gold Cup entry Erosandpsyche is well worth keeping an eye on. He travels like a Group horse, runs straight and true and though he’s been doing his winning over five furlongs he’s bred for further and looks well capable of making his mark over six despite his obvious speed. He’s rated 100 currently making him number 31 on the list, so he looks sure to make the final cut of 24 if Twomey points him towards Scotland. He’s in a Listed race over five furlongs at Tipperary on Friday and any wins between now and Ayr would earn him a 5lb penalty, but he’s one for the tracker with a big race in mind.

Secondly, and I acknowledge the recency bias, but Dual Identity screamed Cambridgeshire when he flew home from the rear to grab second over 10 furlongs at Sandown on Friday. I’m not the only one who thought that as he’s been nibbled in the market for the big Newmarket handicap on September 24, but a huge field, strong gallop and nine furlongs looks the perfect scenario for William Knight’s son of Belardo.

5. Which juvenile can make a leap forward this autumn? Tough question but I’m looking forward to seeing Sir Michael Stoute’s Nostrum again following his debut victory on his sole start to date at Sandown on July 21. Any juvenile that wins from this yard on debut is worth sitting up and taking notice of and it was particularly impressive how he put three lengths between himself and the runner-up having hit the front with two furlongs to go. The form looks to be working out well, as the third home, Arrest, came out and beat Desert Order back at Sandown – the runner-up going on to win the Convivial Maiden at York, while the fifth, Batemans Bay, hosed up in a Haydock novice, too. Nostrum is by Kingman from a good family and he’s entered in the Champagne Stakes, Royal Lodge and Dewhurst, so he could well get the opportunity to put a marker down in one of the top juvenile contests in the coming weeks and months.

6. Has the Ebor found a Melbourne Cup winner in Trawlerman? York has been a stepping stone for a couple of Melbourne Cup winners in recent years. Rekindling is a bit of a tenuous one as he ran fourth in the 2017 Dante Stakes five starts before he landed the Melbourne Cup at Flemington, but the following year Cross Counter was a running-on second in the Great Voltigeur the race before he enjoyed Australian success. It hasn’t happened yet but it seems a matter of time before the Sky Bet Ebor finds the Melbourne Cup winner – Heartbreak City’s head defeat to Almandin in 2016, just over two months after his four-length Knavesmire cruise, the closest the Ebor has come to providing the winner of the Flemington feature. And this year’s winner Trawlerman is dead interesting for the Melbourne Cup. It got lost a bit in the Ebor aftermath given the eulogising over Frankie Dettori’s keep ‘em wide-ride, but the MC was briefly mentioned and John and Thady Gosden’s horse has plenty of the qualities needed for the Flemington fight.

Trawlerman wins the Sky Bet Ebor in the final strides