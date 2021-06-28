Autumn campaign on the agenda for Helvic Dream

While no stranger to big-race success over jumps, the Tu Va handler landed his very first Group One success on the Flat when Helvic Dream got the better of old rival Broome in a thrilling contest at the Curragh last month.

Broome has since filled the runner-up spot in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot, while True Self and Cayenne Pepper – third and fourth in the Tattersalls Gold Cup – both performed well in defeat at the Curragh last weekend.

Meade, however, is keeping his powder dry for the backend of the season.

He said: “We gave him a break for three weeks after the Tattersalls Gold Cup and he’s just back in the gym again now.

“The plan is not to run again probably until September. We want soft ground, so we didn’t think there was much point keeping him going all the time when the ground is fast.”

Helvic Dream holds an entry in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on September 11, while Meade also views October’s Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot as a possible objective.

He added: “He’s in the Irish Champion Stakes, but the ground in Leopardstown probably won’t let that happen.

“There’s a few other races – there’s a race or two in France that might suit – and also the Ascot race might work out because it’s usually run on soft ground.

“We might even try him over a mile, but we’ll see how we get on.”