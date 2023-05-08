The Leon and Troy Corstens-trained six-year-old has been based at Marco Botti’s yard since arriving in the UK following his second place in the Al Quoz Sprint in Dubai, with Royal Ascot his ultimate destination. He is due to run in the 1895 Duke of York Clipper Stakes first and was partnered by Ryan Moore when he worked over five furlongs of the Rowley Mile on Friday.

“The whole point of coming up here was to stimulate him a little bit more than a gallop up the Limeklins,” said assistant trainer Dom Sutton. “Ryan Moore said he was a little unbalanced on the undulations, but that is something he is not used to back home. York is a flat, galloping track which will suit him well.

“He has had the flight from Australia to Dubai and from Dubai to here and he seems to have taken it well. He is a fit horse and he will probably have another piece like that and that will do him.

“He has really acclimatised well. He is a pretty relaxed horse day to day and he has a good head and shoulders on him in that sense.”