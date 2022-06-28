Now retired, Boss won all there was to win in Australia and will be forever associated with Makybe Diva and her three successive victories in the ‘race that stops a nation’. He also won the Cox Plate on the great mare, as he did with So You Think, Ocean Park and Sir Dragonet.

Dettori and John Gosden are on a well-publicised “sabbatical”, but Boss told Racing.com: “He’s still very good at his job.

“I’d have him on any horse, in any race, any day of the week.”

Boss also touched on what it is like for high-profile jockeys towards the end of their careers.

“More than ever, you have to be pressing and pressing and proving and I got sick of that,” he said.

“That’s one of the things that stopped me riding, I got so sick of having to try to prove myself to everyone all the time.”