Auguste Rodin, Little Big Bear and Meditate look likely to spearhead Aidan O’Brien’s Classic challenge this term.

The master of Ballydoyle holds a typically strong hand in the three-year-old division, with his two colts Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear sharing favouritism for the 2000 Guineas with many bookmakers. Auguste Rodin signed off last term with victory in the Vertem Futurity Trophy over a mile at Doncaster, while Little Big Bear was an effortless six-length winner in the six-furlong Phoenix Stakes on his final start of the campaign at the Curragh in August. Both took part in a post-racing gallop at the Curragh on Saturday, with O’Brien impressed by Auguste Rodin’s effort in working with sprinting candidate The Antarctic. Speaking at a stable visit on Monday morning, O’Brien said: “We’re very happy with Auguste Rodin. What he did at the Curragh was very good, following a three-year-old sprinter. We were very happy with that. “He was very comfortable (working with The Antarctic), we were surprised at him but he was always very classy from the first time Ryan (Moore) rode him. “I think they are (the main two for Newmarket), then the lads will have to decide whether to let the two of them run together or split them up. They are the two that will be trained for Newmarket, that makes sense.”

O’Brien thinks Little Big Bear will get a mile, although he has yet to try a trip in excess of six furlongs, but Auguste Rodin is expected to sparkle over further in time. He said: “I suppose Little Big Bear would be very comfortable and happy to go back sprinting, but I think there’s a good chance he will get a mile. He races very relaxed. “You’d imagine Auguste Rodin will go better stretching out to a mile and a quarter or a mile and a half. He’s that type of horse (that could get any trip in time). If we have a horse that could do that, he’s definitely the one. “We nearly didn’t run him at Doncaster on the ground. He’s an exceptional mover, a very slick, long and low mover. He’s the type of horse that could start in the Guineas and stretch out." Victoria Road, winner of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, is pencilled in for the French 2000 Guineas and Derby, while Hans Andersen, Denmark, Alfred Munnings, Adelaide River and Alexandroupolis could all have Classic trial dates at some point, although Espionage is reported to have had a minor issue. O’Brien said: “He (Espionage) was in full work and then he got a little bit of a shoulder and he’s only swimming, so he’s going to be held up for a little bit.”