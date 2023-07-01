Auguste Rodin bids to break Ryan Moore hoodoo in style in the Irish Derby

The fact he’s yet to win the race is surprising and that’s upgraded to amazing when you consider his eight rides in it have been Carlton House, Highland Reel, Idaaho, Wings Of Eagles, Saxon Warrior, Anthony Van Dyck, High Definition and Tuesday.

Aidan O’Brien has always said there’s something different about Auguste Rodin though and at Epsom on Betfred Derby day we got the first real glimpses of what.

You can see why he’s always been deemed important, by Deep Impact out of Oaks second Rhododendrom he represents the top bloodlines of Japan and Ireland.

He was the horse that the entire Ballydoyle season was built around. Talk of a potential Triple Crown flowed freely through the spring only for that dream to die in the muddy fields of Newmarket.

To rebuild him form a lifleless 12th of 14th on the first Saturday of May to Derby hero in less than a month might be O’Brien’s finest hour as a trainer – and my word there have been a few.

It was a remarkable achievement, a sense of vindication as Moore gathered him down the centre of the track to produce a sustained run through the final two furlongs to cut down King Of Steel and score by half-a-length.

And there was a faint sense that we might just be scratching the surface of what the colt is capable of.

With the Epsom runner-up taking in Ascot rather trekking across the Irish Sea there are those who wonder what Sunday’s Classic can actually tell us.