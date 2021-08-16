Sporting Life
Love fends off Audarya at Ascot

Audarya just denied in Romanet repeat bid for James Fanshawe

By Sporting Life
15:54 · SUN August 22, 2021

James Fanshawe’s Audarya was denied a repeat victory by the narrowest of margins courtesy of outsider Grand Glory in the Darley Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville.

A surprise winner of the race herself 12 months ago, Audarya had gone on to prove herself a filly of the highest class, winning at the Breeders’ Cup.

She arrived in Deauville with questions to answer, having disappointed at Goodwood – but looked sure to return to winning ways deep inside the final furlong.

Audarya had quickened up smartly under Ioritz Mendizabal to go clear, although she had been keen in the early stages and just began to tire close home.

But rather than the challenge coming from Nassau winner Lady Bowthorpe, who ultimately beat one home, or Ebaiyra, it was 33/1 chance Grand Glory closing her down.

The pair flashed by the line together, before a short wait led to Cristian Demuro riding Gianluca Bietolini’s five-year-old getting the verdict.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

