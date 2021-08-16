Audarya just denied in Romanet repeat bid for James Fanshawe

A surprise winner of the race herself 12 months ago, Audarya had gone on to prove herself a filly of the highest class, winning at the Breeders’ Cup.

She arrived in Deauville with questions to answer, having disappointed at Goodwood – but looked sure to return to winning ways deep inside the final furlong.

Audarya had quickened up smartly under Ioritz Mendizabal to go clear, although she had been keen in the early stages and just began to tire close home.

But rather than the challenge coming from Nassau winner Lady Bowthorpe, who ultimately beat one home, or Ebaiyra, it was 33/1 chance Grand Glory closing her down.

The pair flashed by the line together, before a short wait led to Cristian Demuro riding Gianluca Bietolini’s five-year-old getting the verdict.