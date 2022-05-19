The Ger Lyons-trained son of Wootton Bassett returns to the Curragh for the first time since striking at the course on debut and he followed up that game success by scooping Group Two honours in the KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown in his only other start at two.

He moved up to 10 furlongs in the Derby Trial Stakes won by Stone Age for his return to racecourse, but having only finished fourth on his reappearance at the Dublin track, he now drops back to a mile for his Classic engagement.

Atomic Jones’ trainer is hoping for a respectable effort at Headquarters, which could be the last time he runs under Lyons’ stewardship.

Lyons told talkSPORT2: “He definitely needed the run (at Leopardstown). He’s been sold to go to Hong Kong to go and win a Hong Kong Derby. It’s a race very close to the hearts of the Kwok family and is his objective.

“I should have started him in the first Derby trial, but he had a 5lb penalty and I was dissuaded from doing so. But for a horse of his size, we should have done, because he needed the run badly.

“We’re not going to have long left with him before he has to ship out to Hong Kong and if he was to finish in the first three or four of the Irish Guineas it would take a run like that for them (his owners) to be confident of him in a Hong Kong Derby.”