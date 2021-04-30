Punchestown Festival day four reports | Asterion Forlonge worth the weight

Get all the latest from day four of the Punchestown Festival on Friday as Willie Mullins was amongst the winners again with Asterion Forlonge.
Willie Mullins' ASTERION FORLONGE (11/4 favourite) ended what has been a difficult season with a resounding success in the EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase (Grade A) at Punchestown.
The grey seven-year-old has taken time to get to grips with fences and had two falls either side of the New Year, but two third-place finishes in his last two Grade One assignments hinted at a brighter day.
In a handicap chase, at the Punchestown Festival, off a mark of 152, he put it altogether under Bryan Cooper to win by 14 lengths as he liked.
"He was winging for me," Cooper said. "He was flying, a classy horse in a handicap. He was very straight and there was never a moment's worry."
16:15 Punchestown | Full result and free video replay
1st 1 Asterion Forlonge (FR) 11/4f
2nd 10 Walk Away (IRE) 20/1
3rd 13 Port Stanley (IRE) 8/1
4th 6 I'm A Game Changer (IRE) 100/1
5th 9 Fan De Blues (FR) 7/1
Sky Bet paid 5 places on this race
Winning Trainer: W P Mullins | Winning Jockey: B J Cooper
