Punchestown Festival day four reports | Asterion Forlonge worth the weight

Asterion signs off with a win

Willie Mullins' ASTERION FORLONGE (11/4 favourite) ended what has been a difficult season with a resounding success in the EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase (Grade A) at Punchestown.

The grey seven-year-old has taken time to get to grips with fences and had two falls either side of the New Year, but two third-place finishes in his last two Grade One assignments hinted at a brighter day.

In a handicap chase, at the Punchestown Festival, off a mark of 152, he put it altogether under Bryan Cooper to win by 14 lengths as he liked.

"He was winging for me," Cooper said. "He was flying, a classy horse in a handicap. He was very straight and there was never a moment's worry."

16:15 Punchestown | Full result and free video replay

1st 1 Asterion Forlonge (FR) 11/4f

2nd 10 Walk Away (IRE) 20/1

3rd 13 Port Stanley (IRE) 8/1

4th 6 I'm A Game Changer (IRE) 100/1

5th 9 Fan De Blues (FR) 7/1

Sky Bet paid 5 places on this race

Winning Trainer: W P Mullins | Winning Jockey: B J Cooper