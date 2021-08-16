The seven-year-old registered two chase victories at the Monmouthshire venue last season and recently added to his course tally when finishing alone over hurdles.

Fry has elected to run Ask Me Early over the smaller obstacles so far this season to protect his chase mark, with his latest Chepstow triumph preceded by another win at Exeter.

“It’s no secret that we’ve been targeting the race with him and he’s had an ideal two prep runs, which isn’t always the case,” said the trainer.

“Hopefully he can carry on that form. He seems in good order at home and those runs should put him spot-on for the main event on the 27th.

“It’s all systems go for the Welsh National and we’re hopeful we’re going there with a very live chance.”